NEET UG 2023: Registration & Official Notification Awaited - Latest Details Here

NEET UG 2023 Registration: The NTA (National Testing Agency) is expected to start the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2023 anytime soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Prior to the registration, the concerned authorities will release an information bulletin and official schedule of NEET UG 2023 mentioning all the important details regarding the exam.
This year, the NEET UG Examination 2023 will be conducted by NTA on Sunday, 7 May 2023. The other important details like application fee, last date to apply, and other details will be issued by the concerned officials soon.
To apply for the NEET UG Exam 2023, follow the below mentioned steps. NEET UG is conducted annually by the NTA for candidates who want to seek admission into various undergraduate medical courses like MBBS, BDS, and more.
The NEET UG online applications have not been officially released by the NTA. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on NEET UG Exam 2023.
Candidates who are going to appear in the NEET UG Exam 2023 for the first time must follow the below steps.
Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the registration section and register.
Note down the application number and password.
Go to the latest notifications and search and click on the direct link for NEET UG 2023 Registration.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details like application number and password.
An application form will show up on the screen.
Fill all the details correctly and hit the submit option.
Upload documents and pay application fee.
Download, save, and print a copy of NEET UG 2023 application form for future reference.
