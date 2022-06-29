TS SSC Results 2022 Date Out: Telangana Board 10TH Result Time, Check Website

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has officially announced the release date of TS SSC Results 2022. As per the latest official information, the Telangana Board 10th Result is scheduled to be announced tomorrow, Thursday, 30 June 2022.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examinations on the scheduled date can finally check their TS SSC Results 2022 on the website, once it is released on 30 June 2022 for all the students to access.

The official website where the Telangana Board 10th Result 2022 will be released is bse.telangana.gov.in. Once it is formally announced tomorrow, on Thursday, 30 June 2022, students can download the TS SSC Results 2022 from the official website of BSE Telangana. The latest information from the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana suggests that the result will be out tomorrow for all the candidates.