Manabadi TS TET Result 2022: Date, Time, Official Website Link and Other Details

TS (Telangana State) TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) result 2022 was likely to be out on Monday, 27 June 2022. But looks like the speculations did not turn out to be true: the Manabadi TS TET result 2022 has been delayed and no official confirmation regarding the same has been released yet by the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in. Besides, the TS TET final answer key has also not been published yet.

If local reports are to be believed, it has been said that due to some technical error, there has been a delay in releasing the Manabadi TS TET result 2022 and the TS TET final answer key.