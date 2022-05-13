TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 Released on Official Website, Details Here

TS SSC Hall ticket 2022 was released on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released the TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 for the Class 10 Board Exams. The hall tickets for Telangana SSC 2022 for Class 10 students were released on Thursday, 12 May 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves to appear for the upcoming annual board exams can download the Telangana Class 10 Admit Cards 2022 on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.
The upcoming annual board exams are scheduled to be held from end of May. The Telangana SSC Exam 2022 is scheduled to start from 23rd May with First Language Paper and the exams will conclude on 1 June 2022.
Candidates should know that the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022 is a mandatory document and without the document the students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall and appear for the exam. Therefore, students should download and verify all the details provided on TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022.
Visit the official website of board - bse.telangana.gov.in
On Homepage, search and click on the 'TS SSC May Hall Tickets 2022' link.
Enter the necessary details as required on the website, verify and submit.
Your TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.