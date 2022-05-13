TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 Released on Official Website, Details Here

The upcoming annual board exams are scheduled to be held from end of May. The Telangana SSC Exam 2022 is scheduled to start from 23rd May with First Language Paper and the exams will conclude on 1 June 2022.

Candidates should know that the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022 is a mandatory document and without the document the students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall and appear for the exam. Therefore, students should download and verify all the details provided on TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022.