TS SSC Result 2021: TSBSE to Declare Class 10 Result Today

Telangana Board of Secondary Education will declare the result of Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC)/Class 10 on Friday, 21 May 2021.

Students who were enrolled to appear for TS class 10 exam can check their result at: bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com

Sabitha Indra Reddy, Education Minister of Telangana, will announce the result at a press conference which will be followed by the release of result on the website, reported NDTV.

In order to check the result, students have to login using their roll numbers and date of birth. They are advised to save a copy of their result for future use, till they get the original marksheet.