Telangana Class 10 Result 2022 To Be Out Soon: How To Check Manabadi SSC Result

Students have been waiting for quite a long time for the Manabadi Telangana State (TS) 10th class results 2022. No official notification regarding the TS SSC Result 2022 has been released yet. However, there are speculations that the Manabadi TS SSC Result may be declared anytime soon.

To know the exact result date of the Manabadi TS 10th class, candidates should keep checking the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

It has been reported that a total number of 5 lakh students had appeared in this year's TS 10th class board examination. The TS 10th class board examination was conducted in offline mode after a period of almost 2 years from 23 May 2022 to 1 June 2022.