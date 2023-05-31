TS LAWCET 2023 Answer Key Declared: Download From lawcet.tsche.ac.in; Updates

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) answer key was declared recently for interested candidates. The Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the TS LAWCET 2023 answer key on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can check and download the answer key from the official website – lawcet.tsche.ac.in. All the important updates regarding the TS LAWCET answer key are available on the above-mentioned website.

The TS LAWCET 2023 answer key is declared recently and concerned candidates are allowed to raise objections against it. The objection-raising dates are mentioned on the website – lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The answer key available right now is provisional by nature so candidates are allowed to challenge it. Candidates must submit their objection within the deadline otherwise they will not be considered.