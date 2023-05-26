NEET 2023 Result: Know NEET UG Results Expected Date and Answer Key Details Here

The NEET UG 2023 result date will be announced soon by the NTA.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 examination on the scheduled date for registered candidates. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the correct date are patiently waiting for the NEET 2023 result to release so they can go through their scores. One should note that the NEET result will be declared on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates should keep checking the website for all the latest announcements.
As of now, the NEET 2023 result date and time are not confirmed. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the date soon for the concerned candidates. The result date and details will be announced on the website - neet.nta.nic.in. One should download their NEET result on time and go through the latest updates on the above-mentioned website carefully.
The NTA will release the results on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them. All interested and concerned students are advised to keep their login details handy while downloading their NEET results online.
As per the latest official details, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 was formally conducted on 7 May, for all registered candidates except Manipur. Students who appeared for the entrance test are waiting to check their scores.
Based on past trends, it is expected that the NEET UG 2023 result will be declared by 20 June. The NTA will release the NEET UG answer key before announcing the results.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the NEET UG 2023 result online, once released by the NTA:
Go to neet.nta.nic.in.
Tap on the highlighted link that states NEET UG 2023 result on the homepage.
Key in your registered NEET credentials and click on submit.
The NEET UG result will appear on the screen.
Check your marks, personal details, and other information on the NEET result.
Download the scorecard from the website and save a soft copy.
You can also take a printout of the scorecard.
