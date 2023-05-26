NEET 2023 Result: Know NEET UG Results Expected Date and Answer Key Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 examination on the scheduled date for registered candidates. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the correct date are patiently waiting for the NEET 2023 result to release so they can go through their scores. One should note that the NEET result will be declared on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates should keep checking the website for all the latest announcements.

As of now, the NEET 2023 result date and time are not confirmed. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the date soon for the concerned candidates. The result date and details will be announced on the website - neet.nta.nic.in. One should download their NEET result on time and go through the latest updates on the above-mentioned website carefully.