AP SSC Result 2023 Date: Direct Link To Check Cut-off Scores on Manabadi

The BSEAP (Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh) is likely to declare the AP SSC Result 2023 anytime soon on the official websites, bse.ap.gov.in and Manabadi. There were rumors that the 10th result will be declared this week, however, the exact date and time has not been confirmed by the concerned officials yet.

Once released, candidates will be able to download and check the AP SSC Class 10 results by following the below mentioned steps.

This year, the AP SSC Class 10 exam was conducted from 3 to 18 April 2023. The exam was held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Approximately 6 lakh candidates participated in the AP SSC Exam this year.