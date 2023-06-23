TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule Out: Know How to Download; Important Dates

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has officially released the TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling schedule recently for all interested candidates. As per the schedule, it is important to note that the registrations for the M.P.C stream admissions will start on 26 June. Candidates are requested to check the complete TS EAMCET schedule on the official website of TS EAMCET - tseamcet.nic.in. It has all the latest details and announcements from the council for you to note down.

You can download a copy of the TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling schedule from the official website - tseamcet.nic.in. Concerned candidates who want to register for the counselling process should know the important dates and latest details from the council. It is important to stay updated so you can complete the necessary steps for the counselling process on time.