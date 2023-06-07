AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Schedule To Be Out Soon; Steps To Register Here

AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS is all set to release the counselling schedule for the July session anytime soon. The authorities declared the results on May 13, 2023 after which the counselling process takes place. Candidates who have achieved the minimum cut-off marks are eligible for INI July session counselling 2023.

AIIMS will release the counselling schedule along with the information brochure. Eligible candidates can register beforehand by entering their registration ID, Exam Unique Code (EUC), password, and captcha code. They will also have to fill out personal and academic details.

The Combined Entrance Test (CET) is conducted for admission into the postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs), and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for Medical Education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER-Chandigarh, and SCTIMST- Trivandrum.