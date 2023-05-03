ADVERTISEMENT

GUJCET Counselling 2023 Started: Last Date To Apply is 22 May: Details Here

GUJCET Counselling 2023 started on gseb.org. Follow below steps to apply.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Education
1 min read
GUJCET Counselling 2023 Started: Last Date To Apply is 22 May: Details Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) Results 2023 were declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) on 2 May. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download and check their result scores by using their personal login credentials on the official website, gseb.org.

All those students who successfully qualified the GUJCET Exam 2023 must know that the concerned officials have started the GUJCET Counselling process. The last date to apply is 22 May.

Also Read

HBSE Board Results 2023: Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result Date and Latest Details

HBSE Board Results 2023: Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result Date and Latest Details
ADVERTISEMENT

GUJCET Counselling 2023: Full Schedule

Registration Start Date: 2 May

Registration End Date: 22 May

Declaration of GUJCET Provisional Merit List: 1 June

Filling of Choices for Mock Round: 1 June to 5 June

Mock Round Result: 9 June

Release of GUJCET Final Merit List: 9 June

Choice Filling Round 1: 9 to 13 June

Release of First Round Allotment Result: 16 June

Display of Vacancy After Round 1: 28 June

Choice Filling Round 2: 10 to 16 July

Release of Second Round Allotment Result: 19 July

Display of Vacancy After Round 2: 28 July

Also Read

UPSC Results 2023: UPSC NDA and NA 1 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here

UPSC Results 2023: UPSC NDA and NA 1 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Register for GUJCET Counselling 2023

  • Visit the official website, gseb.org.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for GUJCET Counselling 2023.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • An application form will show up.

  • Fill all the required details.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of counselling form for future reference.

Also Read

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Gujarat Board HSC Science Result Declared, Direct Links

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Gujarat Board HSC Science Result Declared, Direct Links

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×