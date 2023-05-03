GUJCET Counselling 2023 Started: Last Date To Apply is 22 May: Details Here

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) Results 2023 were declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) on 2 May. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download and check their result scores by using their personal login credentials on the official website, gseb.org.

All those students who successfully qualified the GUJCET Exam 2023 must know that the concerned officials have started the GUJCET Counselling process. The last date to apply is 22 May.