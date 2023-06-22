NEET PG 2023 Counselling Soon: Check Details on mcc.nic.in; Counselling Updates

The Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) has received around 2,828 applications from Medical colleges/institutes for recognition or renewal of recognition of PG medical qualifications in 2022. The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently stated that the board has taken its decision for approximately 1,870 applications till now. One must take a look at the recent notification if they are interested in getting recognised. The NEET PG 2023 counselling is also likely to begin soon for interested candidates, as per NMC.

It is important to note that the President of PGMEB at NMC, Dr Vijay Oja recently confirmed that the decision on the remaining applications is underway. One should keep a close eye on the announcements to know if the decision for all applications is completed. You will find all the updates about the NEET PG 2023 counselling on mcc.nic.in.