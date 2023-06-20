JKBOSE Class 12th Results 2023: Re-Evaluation Application Starts; Know Last Date

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially started accepting online applications for the re-evaluation of the JKBOSE Class 12th results 2023. It is important to note that concerned students have started submitting their applications from Monday, 19 June. One can submit their JKBOSE 12th result re-evaluation request online on the official website – jkbose.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go through the latest details available on the website carefully before submitting their requests to the board.

