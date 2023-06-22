IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Registration To Continue Till June 28 At ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS had begun the registration process and now the organization has decided to extend the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 registration date. Now, the interested candidates can register for the recruitment process till 28 June 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

It has been decided to extend the last date for IBPS RRB 2023 registration considering the situation in the state of Manipur and other cities due to natural calamities. As per the official notice, the website link and payment window will be active till 28 June 2023.

The IBPS recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up vacancies for 8000 Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies. Have a look at the steps to apply and register for the IBPS RRB recruitment process 2023.