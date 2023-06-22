IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Registration To Continue Till June 28 At ibps.in

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Registration To Continue Till June 28 At ibps.in

The last date to register for IBS RRB is 28 June. Candidates can follow the below steps to apply at ibps.in
Shivangani Singh
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 for 8000 posts extended till 28 June

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS had begun the registration process and now the organization has decided to extend the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 registration date. Now, the interested candidates can register for the recruitment process till 28 June 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

It has been decided to extend the last date for IBPS RRB 2023 registration considering the situation in the state of Manipur and other cities due to natural calamities. As per the official notice, the website link and payment window will be active till 28 June 2023.

The IBPS recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up vacancies for 8000 Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies. Have a look at the steps to apply and register for the IBPS RRB recruitment process 2023.

How to Apply For IBPS RRB Recruitment Process?

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

  • On the homepage, click on IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 link.

  • Then click on Officer Scale I, II and Office Assistant posts link.

  • You will have to fill in the application form and register yourself.

  • Fill the details carefully and submit

  • Pay the application fees and submit.

  • A confirmation page will appear, you can save and download the same.

The application fee is ₹850 in general and for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates the application fee is ₹175.

