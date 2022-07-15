TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 Released: Check tnpsc.gov.in; Admit Card Details

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially released the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 on the website for the candidates to download. It is important to be noted by the candidates who will appear for the Combined Civil Services Examination 4 that the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Tickets 2022 are available on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to check and download the admit card is tnpsc.gov.in.

