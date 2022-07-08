AP LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket To Release Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, is all set to release the AP LAWCET 2022 hall ticket today, 8 July 2022. Students who have applied and will appear for the AP Law common entrance test, LAWCET 2022 can download their admit cards from today on the official website, cets.apsche.gov.in.

According to the official calendar issued by the council for AP LAWCET 2022, the hall tickets for the law common entrance test are expected to release today. The council has not announced an official time of the release. However, the hall ticket is expected to be out around 12 pm today.