AP LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket To Release Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Know how to download the hall ticket for AP LAWCET 2022 after the release.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, is all set to release the AP LAWCET 2022 hall ticket today, 8 July 2022. Students who have applied and will appear for the AP Law common entrance test, LAWCET 2022 can download their admit cards from today on the official website, cets.apsche.gov.in.

According to the official calendar issued by the council for AP LAWCET 2022, the hall tickets for the law common entrance test are expected to release today. The council has not announced an official time of the release. However, the hall ticket is expected to be out around 12 pm today.

How To Download AP LAWCET 2022 Hall ticket?

  1. Visit the official website at cets.apsche.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the link for AP LAWCET 2022

  3. A new page will appear, click on the link ‘Download Hall ticket for LAWCET’

  4. Enter your application number, date of birth, and other credentials for login.

  5. Your AP LAWCET 2022 Hall ticket will appear on the screen

  6. Download the hall ticket and take a printout

AP LAWCET 2022 will be conducted on 13 July 2022, from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall and appear for the exam if they do not carry their admit cards.

AP LAWCET is conducted for students who want to get admitted into the 3-year or 5-year courses for law, and LLB in various law colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

