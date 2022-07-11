JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Window Reopens on Website; Updates From NTA

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process begins on the website again.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially reopened the application window for the Joint Entrance Examination Main, JEE Main 2022 Session 2, which is scheduled to be conducted in July 2022. Aspiring candidates who have not been able to finish the application process earlier can finish the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process now. They can apply for the July session exam on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in. All the latest details are available on the mentioned website.
As per the latest updates from the NTA, the last date for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process is Tuesday, 12 July 2022 by 11 pm. It is to be noted that the candidates can submit the online application fee by 11:50 pm, on 12 July. Candidates who are interested should apply before the deadline on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exams are scheduled to be held from 21 July 2022 to 30 July 2022. Candidates who have registered for the exam will find details on the exam date and time on the official website.
They can select the paper, medium of the exam, and cities for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 only. While completing the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registration Process, they also have to pay the examination fee online.
Here is a step-by-step process that everyone should follow to finish the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registrations online successfully:
Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Form link on the homepage.
Enter your application number and password to log in.
Fill out the registration form correctly and cross-check before clicking on submit.
Pay the application fees online.
Download a copy of the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registration form for your reference.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 – Direct Link
The direct link to the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registrations is mentioned below:
