JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Window Reopens on Website; Updates From NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially reopened the application window for the Joint Entrance Examination Main, JEE Main 2022 Session 2, which is scheduled to be conducted in July 2022. Aspiring candidates who have not been able to finish the application process earlier can finish the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process now. They can apply for the July session exam on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in. All the latest details are available on the mentioned website.

As per the latest updates from the NTA, the last date for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Process is Tuesday, 12 July 2022 by 11 pm. It is to be noted that the candidates can submit the online application fee by 11:50 pm, on 12 July. Candidates who are interested should apply before the deadline on jeemain.nta.nic.in.