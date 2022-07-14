CA Final Result 2022 For May Exams to be Released on 15 or 16 July
As per the trend of the past years, the ICAI CA final results 2022 is expected to be out on 15 July 2022.
The CA results date have been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI. The organization informed about the result date online via an official notice on Wednesday, on 13 July 2022.
ICAI is set to release the CA Final Result 2022 for the exam held in May either on15 July 2022 or on 16 July 2022. After the result declaration, candidates can check their CA Final results on the official website at icai.org.
This CA Result 2022 date is for the CA Final exams held in May 2022. These exams were conducted from 14 May to 30 May 2022 along with CA Inter Exams 2022. However, the date for CA Inter Results 2022 has not been announced yet.
Students must know that usually ICAI gives two dates for CA Results. As per past trends, ICAI releases the CA Final Results on the first date given. Hence, there are higher chances of the CA Final May Result 2022 to be declared on 15 July 2022 instead of 16 July 2022.
CA Results 2022: Details
CA Final Result 2022 date- 15 or 16 July 2022
CA Final May Exams- 14 to 30 May 2022
Official website to check results: icai.org
CCM of ICAI Dhiraj Khandelwal had announced about the CA Final Result 2022 date for May exams. He tweeted on 9 July 2022 that CA Final May exam results would be announced on either of the dates. Students will need their registration number or PIN no to check their ICAI CA Final Results 2022.
