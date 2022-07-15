NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result Today: Check nata.in; Latest Updates on Results Here

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has officially announced the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result date for the candidates who had appeared for the exam as per the schedule. As per the latest official details, the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result is expected to be officially declared on Friday, 15 July 2022 on the website. The official website that the candidates should visit to download the results is nata.in. The website contains all the latest details from the CoA.

Once the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result has been released on Friday, 15 July 2022 on the website – nata.in, candidates can download them by logging in to their registered accounts. It is to be noted by all the candidates that the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Results will be available officially in the form of a scorecard on the website.