TS ECET 2022 Final Phase Registration Begins: Check Website; Know Latest Details

TS ECET 2022 Final Phase Registration has started on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 Final Phase has officially begun for interested candidates. All the important dates and details are available in the official schedule released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on the website. Candidates are requested to take a look at the schedule and download it from tsecet.nic.in. Those candidates who did not get a seat allotment can complete the TS ECET 2022 Final Phase Registration.
Candidates who want to complete the TS ECET 2022 Final Phase Registration are requested to do so soon. They are requested to finish the registration process on the website – tsecet.nic.in – within the deadline. It is important to note that the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test or TS ECET 2022 Final Phase has begun on Sunday, 25 September.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) updates every detail on the official website so that interested candidates can take a look at them.
As per the latest official details, the certificate verification for already booked candidates is scheduled to commence on Monday, 26 September 2022.
Candidates must keep a close eye on the website – tsecet.nic.in – to know more. They should stay alert during the registration process and the seat allotment declaration.
Here are the simple steps that candidates should follow to complete the TS ECET 2022 Final Phase Registration online:
Go to the official website – tsecet.nic.in
Click on the link that states TS ECET 2022 Final Phase Registration on the home page
Log in to your registered account to complete the application process
Fill out the application form for the final phase and select your slot
Pay the application fees for the same online and verify the details
Now click on Submit to complete the registration process
Download the registration form from the website for future reference
