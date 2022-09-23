ADVERTISEMENT

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1 Today: Check josaa.nic.in; Details

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Round 1 result will be declared today, 23 September, at 10 am.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to declare the JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today, on Friday, 23 September. As per the latest official details, the JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1 will be available on Friday at 10 am. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website. The website that candidates should visit to download the JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is josaa.nic.in.

Candidates must make a note of the date and time of the JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1. All the latest details about the result are available on josaa.nic.in for the candidates to stay updated. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA, updates every information on the aforementioned website. Candidates must download the JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 on time today, 23 September.

As per the latest information, the JoSAA Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 will be made available at 10 am. Candidates should keep their login details handy while checking the result.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Seat Allotment Result and Other Details

Candidates who have formally registered for JoSAA Counselling 2022 will get seats in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other GFTIs. One must stay alert today to know more about the result.

To know about the JoSAA Counselling 2022 important dates and schedule set by the authority, one has to visit the official website, josaa.nic.in. All the important details are mentioned on the homepage for candidates.

They can also check the JoSAA Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 release date and time announced by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA, on the official website.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Round 1 Result: How To Download

Here are the simple and easy steps that candidates should follow to download the JoSAA Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Round 1 Result online:

  • Visit the official website of JoSAA, josaa.nic.in.

  • Click on the active link that states JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allocation result available on the homepage.

  • Provide your login details correctly in the required space and verify.

  • Tap on submit after verifying the entered credentials.

  • Your JoSAA Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.

  • Check the details on the seat allotment result carefully.

  • Tap on the download option available on the result page.

  • Save a hard copy of the seat allotment result for future reference.

