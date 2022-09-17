TS ECET 2022: Seat Allotment Result Will Be Declared Today, Check Details Here
TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be declared today. Here are the details.
TSCHE (Telangana State Council of Higher Education) Hyderabad is all set to release the TS ECET (Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test) Result 2022 today, on 17 September 2022 on its official website, tsecet.nic.in. All the candidates who have successfully qualified the TS ECET Exam 2022 and have applied for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the website, starting today.
According to an official schedule released by TSCHE on the website, candidates will be able to pay self-reporting and tuition fee online from 17 to 22 September 2022.
TS ECET exam is held for candidates who want to seek admission into different engineering courses across various engineering and pharmacy colleges of the state. Candidates who have a diploma degree in BSc Mathematics and Pharmacy are eligible for the exam.
TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022: Steps To Download and Check
Once released, candidates who want to check the TS ECET Seat Allotment result 2022 must follow the below steps:
Go to the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search the direct link for TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result.
Click on the link and you will be redirected to a candidate login page.
Enter the login details as required and hit the submit option.
Your TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.
