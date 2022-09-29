TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result Today: Check Website; Know Details Here

TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result will be declared today, 29 September.
(Photo: iStock)
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to officially announce the TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result today, on Thursday, 29 September for the candidates. The final seat allotment result will be formally declared on the website. The official website that the candidates should visit to check and download the TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result is tsecet.nic.in. They must keep a close eye on the website on Thursday to know about the result.
The TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result is scheduled to be declared shortly on 29 September. Candidates can download the result from tsecet.nic.in once declared by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). They must check the details on the TS ECET seat allotment 2022 result PDF carefully after downloading it from the official website on Thursday.
It is important to know the list of shortlisted candidates for the TS ECET seat allotment 2022. Candidates will know more once the seat allotment result is formally released on the website.
All the latest details about the TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result are mentioned on the official website - tsecet.nic.in for the interested candidates.
Candidates belonging to the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 and the reserved category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 5000.
Here are the easy steps that candidates should follow to check the TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result online:
Go to the official website - tsecet.nic.in.
Click on the option that says TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials correctly to view the seat allotment result.
Tap on the submit option on the website.
The final seat allotment result will display on your screen.
Check the details and download it from the website.
Take a printout of the PDF if necessary.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)