AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Declared: How To Check, Direct Link Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the seat allotment result of AP EAMCET or EAPCET 2022. Candidates who successfully qualified the AP EAMCET Exam and appeared in the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 for engineering and other courses can now check their seat allotment result from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, using their personal login credentials.

Candidates who have been selected for the first round of AP EAMCET seat allotment must remember that their admission process is likely to begin from 23 September to 27 September 2022. Also note down that the classwork will commence from 26 September 2022.

Let us read about the steps to check the first round of AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022.