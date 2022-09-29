Bihar Neet PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bihar Neet PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Details

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Go to bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to download Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be declared today.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will officially declare the state's NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today, on Thursday, 29 September.

Candidates who are interested in taking a look at the seat allotment result are requested to keep a close eye on the official website. The website the candidates should visit to download the Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. It contains all the latest updates.

Candidates can download the Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result as soon as it is declared on the official website. They must go through the latest updates on the site - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) holds the Bihar NEET PG counselling for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes.

Candidates are requested to look at the seat allotment result as soon as it is declared on the website by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) today, Thursday, 29 September.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Important Dates and Details

The Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 is being conducted for 50 percent of state quota seats of MD, MS, PGD, DNB degree, and diploma courses.

Candidates who will be shortlisted in the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will get admission to government and private Medical colleges of Bihar state for the academic session 2022-23.

Therefore, they must go through the Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result carefully.

It is important to note that the Bihar NEET PG merit list will be formally declared only for those candidates who have registered for the counselling process from 21 September to 26 September 2022.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Here are the simple steps that candidates should follow to download the Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result, once released:

  • Go to the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

  • Click on the link that states Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Merit List on the homepage.

  • A new page will display on your screen.

  • The Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will open.

  • Go through the PDF carefully to see if your name is there.

  • Download the result PDF from the official website to take a closer look at the list.

  • Save the PDF so that you can refer to it whenever required.

