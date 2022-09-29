Bihar Neet PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Details

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will officially declare the state's NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today, on Thursday, 29 September.

Candidates who are interested in taking a look at the seat allotment result are requested to keep a close eye on the official website. The website the candidates should visit to download the Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. It contains all the latest updates.

Candidates can download the Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result as soon as it is declared on the official website. They must go through the latest updates on the site - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) holds the Bihar NEET PG counselling for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes.