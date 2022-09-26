TS ECET 2022 Final Phase Registration Begins: Check Website; Know Latest Details

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 Final Phase has officially begun for interested candidates. All the important dates and details are available in the official schedule released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on the website. Candidates are requested to take a look at the schedule and download it from tsecet.nic.in. Those candidates who did not get a seat allotment can complete the TS ECET 2022 Final Phase Registration.

Candidates who want to complete the TS ECET 2022 Final Phase Registration are requested to do so soon. They are requested to finish the registration process on the website – tsecet.nic.in – within the deadline. It is important to note that the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test or TS ECET 2022 Final Phase has begun on Sunday, 25 September.