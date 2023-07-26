Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Begins; Details Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 registration begins on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu has officially begun the Round 1 registration process for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling recently. As per the official details, the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling Round 1 registration is taking place on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling process are requested to go through the details online. One must finish the registration steps on time if they want to appear for counselling.
The Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 registration process is being held online. You must fill out the application form and pay the required fee on the website - tnmedicalselection.net. Concerned candidates can go through the counselling schedule before applying for the process. As of now, only the Round 1 counselling registration process is being held.
The counselling registration dates are announced online by the concerned officials. You can check and download the schedule from the website - tnmedicalselection.net for your reference and complete the necessary steps accordingly.
As per the official details, the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 registration process and choice filling and locking facility will formally end on 31 July, for all candidates.
Candidates who are registering for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 process have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 for Government Quota and Rs 1000 for Management Quota. The details are stated online so you can take a look at them.
Let's go through the steps you should follow to complete the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 registration online:
Go to the official website - tnmedicalselection.net.
Click on the active link that states Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 registration on the homepage.
Key in your details and create your registration ID.
Now, fill out the form and upload the asked documents.
Pay the required fee online and click on submit.
Download the form from the website for future use.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
