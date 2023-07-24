Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Starts Today: Direct Link & Steps To Apply

The The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will commence the counselling process for the NEET UG today on 24 July. Candidates who wish to apply for the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 must visit the official website, cetcell.net.in.

The complete Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule including all the details like seat allotment, final cut-off scores, reporting dates, admission and document verification is yet to be released by the concerned officials yet.

The last date to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2023 AIQ seats is 25 July. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2023 Exam and are native to the state of Maharashtra are eligible to apply for the 85 percent reserve state quota seats.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023.