NATA 2023 Exam 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Steps To Check Scores Here

NATA 2023 Exam 3 Results Announced. Check Scores Here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) result Phase 3 result has been declared on the official website, nata.in. Candidates who appeared in the NATA Exam 2023 can now download their results and scorecards by using their personal login credentials on the aforementioned website.
The NATA Exam 2023 was conducted by the concerned officials on 9 July 2023. Candidates who will successfully qualify the examination will be eligible for the NATA Counselling 2023 and eventually will be allowed to take the admission in different colleges. To qualify the NATA exam, candidates must score at least 70 out of 200. The NATA scores are valid up to a period of one year.
Visit the official website, nata.in.
On the appeared homepage, go the Menu and click on the NATA Results.
Now click on the direct link for NATA 2023 Phase 3 results.
A login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the login details like application number and password.
Hit the submit option.
Your NATA 2023 Phase 2 result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)