Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Starts; Know the Details Here

The Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration dates are here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Directorate of Medical Educational and Research, TN has officially begun the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration process on Thursday, 6 July, for all interested candidates. Candidates who sat for the NEET PG exam this year from Tamil Nadu are requested to complete the registration process for counselling within the last date. It is important to note that the TN NEET PG 2023 counselling application process is taking place on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net for everyone.
All candidates who are excited to complete the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration process should note that the application forms are available on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net only. It is important to complete the application steps and pay the required fee online by the last date to be considered for the TN NEET PG 2023 counselling.
You have to keep your NEET PG 2023 login credentials handy while applying for the counselling process. Take note of the important dates and other details available on the website to stay informed.
As per the latest official details, the last date to complete the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration is 13 July. One must finish the process within the deadline otherwise their application will not be considered by the exam-conducting body.
To know more about the application fee and registration details, you have to check the notification carefully on the website.
Here are the steps you should follow to finish the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling application process, online:
Visit the site - tnmedicalselection.net.
Click on the link that states Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration on the homepage.
Enter your NEET PG details and tap on submit.
Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.
Pay the mentioned application fee online and click on submit after cross-checking the details.
Download a copy of the NEET PG Counselling registration form for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)