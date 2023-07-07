Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Starts; Know the Details Here

The Directorate of Medical Educational and Research, TN has officially begun the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration process on Thursday, 6 July, for all interested candidates. Candidates who sat for the NEET PG exam this year from Tamil Nadu are requested to complete the registration process for counselling within the last date. It is important to note that the TN NEET PG 2023 counselling application process is taking place on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net for everyone.

All candidates who are excited to complete the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration process should note that the application forms are available on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net only. It is important to complete the application steps and pay the required fee online by the last date to be considered for the TN NEET PG 2023 counselling.