TS Inter Supply Result 2023 May Be Out on 7 or 8 July: Check Scores on Manabadi

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter Supply Result 2023 on 7 or 8 July 2023 as per a report by Hindustan Times. Candidates who appeared in the Telangana 1st, 2nd year supplementary examination can download and check their results on the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.

The TS Inter first year IPASE examination was held from 12 to 16 June 2023 while as the vocational stream exam was conducted from 17 to 19 June 2023. The TS Inter second year examination was conducted from 12 to 16 June 2023.