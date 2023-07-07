TS Inter Supply Result 2023 May Be Out on 7 or 8 July: Check Scores on Manabadi

TS Inter Supply Result 2023 may be declared on 7 or 8 July 2023. Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter Supply Result 2023 on 7 or 8 July 2023 as per a report by Hindustan Times. Candidates who appeared in the Telangana 1st, 2nd year supplementary examination can download and check their results on the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.
The TS Inter first year IPASE examination was held from 12 to 16 June 2023 while as the vocational stream exam was conducted from 17 to 19 June 2023. The TS Inter second year examination was conducted from 12 to 16 June 2023.
Once released, the TS Inter Supplementary results 2023 can be checked on the following websites.
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
manabadi.co.in
examresults.ts.nic.in
Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
Visit the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for TS Inter Supplementary results 2023.
Choose the exam year and exam stream.
A login page will show up.
Enter the login details like roll number and password.
Hit the submit option.
Your Your TS Inter Supplementary result will be open on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
