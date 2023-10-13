SSC Exam Calendar 2024: Check ssc.nic.in for Schedule; February Exam Dates Here

The SSC February Exam Calendar 2024 is declared on the official website for candidates.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the SSC Exam Calendar 2024 for the February exam. Interested and eligible candidates who want to appear for the exam should take a look at the important dates on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Aspiring candidates are requested to download the SSC February exam calendar soon from the website and go through the dates carefully. One must appear for the exam as per the schedule released by the commission.
One should note that the SSC Exam Calendar 2024 includes the Grade 'C' Stenographer exam date and the SSA/ UDC Grade dates. You must download the SSC February exam calendar soon from the website - ssc.nic.in. Any changes in the exam dates will be informed earlier to concerned candidates via the official site of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).
We have all the latest details about the SSC February exam dates that you must note if you are preparing to appear for the upcoming competitive exams. Keep a close eye on the website for all the updates.
According to the details mentioned on the SSC February Exam Calendar 2024, the Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2018-2019 will be conducted on 6 February 2024.
The SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2018-2019 will be held on 7 February 2024. The SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2020-2022 will be conducted on 7 February.
The JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2019-2020 will take place on 8 February 2024.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the SSC Exam Schedule 2024 online:
Browse through the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states "SSC February Exam Calendar 2024" on the homepage.
The PDF file will open on a new page and you can go through the exam dates properly.
Download the exam calendar PDF from the website.
Take a printout of the schedule for your reference.
