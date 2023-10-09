UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Timetable Out: Examination Starts From 26 Nov; Details

UPSC IFS Main Exam Timetable 2023 has been released. Check details here.
The UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 timetable has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Exam conducted by UPSC from 26 November can download and check the full timetable from the aforementioned website by following the steps given below.
The UPSC IFS Main Exam will be conducted by the concerned officials in two sessions. The first session will be from 9 am to 12 pm while the second session will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm. According to reports, a total of 150 vacancies will be filled through the UPSC IFS Recruitment 2023.
According to the Timetable, the UPSC IFS Main Exam will be held on following dates.
26, 28, 29, and 30 November.
1, 2, and 3 December.
The forthcoming UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 will be held across different cities in various examination centers including:
Delhi
Dispur
Chennai
Bhopal
Nagpur
Shimla
Lucknow
Port Blair
Hyderabad
Kolkata
To download and check the UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Timetable, follow below steps.
Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Timetable.
A PDF file will show up on the screen mentioning all examination dates, timings, subject-wise papers, and more.
Check the details carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
