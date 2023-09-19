NTA Releases Exam Calendar 2024 For JEE Main, NEET, CUET, and UGC NET Exams

NTA releases exam calendar for 2024
NTA has released the schedule for the important exams conducted by them. NTA announced that the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2024 will be conducted in two sessions in January-February and in April. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2024 will take place on May 5 as per the exam calendar.
The first session of JEE Main is from January 24 to February 1 and the second session is between 1 to 15 April 2024. JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology courses. These courses are offered by IIITs, NITs, and other participating engineering colleges.
NEET UG is conducted for entry to undergraduate medical courses at all institutions across the country. The NTA exam calendar also mentioned the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG date- between May 15 and 31. CUET PG exams will be held from 11 to 28 March 2024.
The first session of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2024 will be conducted from June 10 to 21.
As per the schedule, the results of computer-based exams will be announced within three weeks. NEET UG is an offline exam and the results for this will be declared by the second week of June.
Below are the official websites to check the exam notifications and dates for 2024.
JEE Main 2024: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2024: neet.nta.nic.in.
CUET UG 2024: cuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET PG 2024: cuet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET 2024: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
