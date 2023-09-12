SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 To Release Soon: Check ssc.nic.in; Steps To Download

SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2023 is expected to be declared soon on the website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier 1 results soon for concerned candidates. All concerned students should note that the SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2023 will be announced on the official website – ssc.nic.in. You will be notified about the result via the website, therefore, it is important to keep a close eye on it. Candidates should stay alert if they want to download their CGL Tier 1 scorecards on time.
Everyone is eagerly waiting for the SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2023 to be released so they can check if they have qualified for the exam. All the latest announcements are available on the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in so that it is easier for people to go through them. You must update the website for the latest notifications.
Once the SSC CGL Tier 1 results are declared, candidates can check their scores and personal details mentioned on them. You must contact the SSC officials in case of any queries to know the correct information.
According to the latest official details, the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023 was formally conducted from 14 July to 27 July. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the mentioned dates are waiting to check their scores.
The SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2023 will be declared after considering the objections raised by candidates. One should know the details if they appeared for the exam.
Let's go through the simple steps you should follow to download the SSC CGL result 2023 for Tier 1 exam online:
Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).
Tap on the active link that states "SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023" on the home page.
Enter your roll number and check your result.
Download a copy of the Tier 1 result to your device.
Save a copy for future use.
