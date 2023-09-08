MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification Released For 277 Vacancies; Details Below

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC has released MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 notification. Interested and eligible candidates can download notification and details on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The candidates can register for the recruitment process from 22 September 2023. The registration window will close on 21 October 2023. This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 277 posts in the organization. Check below the eligibility criteria, selection process and other vacancy details.