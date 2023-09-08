MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification Released For 277 Vacancies; Details Below

MPPSC recruitment 2023 eligibility, fees, etc
(Photo: iStock)
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC has released MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 notification. Interested and eligible candidates can download notification and details on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The candidates can register for the recruitment process from 22 September 2023. The registration window will close on 21 October 2023. This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 277 posts in the organization. Check below the eligibility criteria, selection process and other vacancy details.
Opening date of application: 22 September 2023
Closing date of application: 21 October 2023
Downloading of admit card: 8 December 2023
Exam date: 17 December 2023
State Administrative Service Deputy District President: 27 posts
Deputy Superintendent of Police: 22 posts
Additional Assistant Development Commissioner: 17 posts
Development Block Officer: 16 posts
Deputy Tehsildar: 3 posts
Excise Sub Inspector: 3 posts
Chief Municipal Officer: 17 posts
Cooperative Inspector: 122 posts
Candidates willing to register for MPPSC recruitment drive 2023 must hold a Bachelor's Degree from any recognised University or equivalent qualification.
Candidates must possess professional and technical qualifications recognized by the State Government as equivalent to a professional or technical degree.
The selection process for MPPSC Recruitment drive includes prelims examination followed by main examination. Candidates who will qualify the main examination can appear for the interview round.
The application fees or MPPSC Recruitment registration is ₹500/- for all other categories and ₹250/- for SC, ST, EWS, PwD category candidates. The candidates will have t pay the fees through online mode only. Candidates can check the official website of MPPSC.
