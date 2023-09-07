SBI PO Recruitment Notification 2023 Out for 2000 Posts: Apply From Today

SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Notification Released: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) on the official website, sbi.co.in. According to the notice, the recruitment drive is being held to fill up 2,000 posts in the organisation.

Interested and eligible candidates must note that the registration process for SBI PO posts starts from today on Thursday, 7 September 2023, and will conclude on 29 September 2023.

Let us read about the SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility, Age Limit, Selection Process, Last Date To Apply, Application Fee, and Other Important Details below.