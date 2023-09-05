ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Soon: Steps To Download Scorecards At ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Soon: Steps To Download Scorecards At ssc.nic.in

Check the website and steps to check SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Soon: Steps To Download Scorecards At ssc.nic.in
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

SSC CGL Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC released tentative answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2023) over a month ago. Candidates are now expecting the announcement of SSC CGL tier 1 results. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier 1 results can check the scorecards on the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive of SSC CGL 2023 is being held to fill up 7,500 vacancies. The SSC CGL tier 1 entrance exam was conducted from 14 to 27 July 2023 and candidates could raise objections against the provisional key till 5 PM on 4 August by paying a fee of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.

Once the SSC CGL Tier 1 results are released, candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the scorecards.

Also Read

TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2023 Declared on dge.tn.gov.in; How To Check Here

TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2023 Declared on dge.tn.gov.in; How To Check Here
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Check SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, open the results tab.

  • Go to the CGL exam page.

  • Enter your login credentials and submit.

  • The SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

  • You can check the result carefully and take a printout for future use.

Also Read

SSC MTS Result 2023 Declared At ssc.nic.in; Steps To Download Merit List

SSC MTS Result 2023 Declared At ssc.nic.in; Steps To Download Merit List

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  SSC CGL Result   SSC CGL Tier 1 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×