Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 10 Results Will be Out at 1 pm

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the SSC 10th class board examination results today on Monday, 27 May 2024 at 1 pm. Once released, candidates can download and check their Class 10 results on the official website at mahresult.nic.in by using personal login details like roll number and mother's name. Although, some result details like pass percentage will be revealed in advance at 11 am, the direct link will be activated after 1 pm.

MSBSHSE Class 10 exams were conducted from 1 to 26 March 2024. Once the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 will be out, students will be able to check some important details like gender-wise results, division-wise results, and more. More than 16 lakh students are awaiting the Maharashtra SSC Results 2024. This year, Maharashtra HSC Results were declared on 21 May, and the overall passing percentage was 93.37%.