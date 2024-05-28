Kerala SSLC Revaluation Results 2024 Released; Steps To Check Revised Scorecard

Check Kerala SSLC Revaluation results at the official website
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Results 2024: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Revaluation Results 2024 on its official website. Students who have applied for re-evaluation and scrutiny of their answer sheets can now easily access their results on the official website - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
The Kerala SSLC results were announced on 8 May. The Kerala Board administered the Kerala Board 10th class examination from 4 to 25 March 2024. It is reported that this year around 4,27,105 students took the Kerala SSLC exam out of which 4,25,563 have passed. Hence the overall pass percentage of this year is 99.69%. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan provided opportunities to the students who were unsatisfied with their initial marks to apply for revaluation or scrutiny until 15 May.
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started the application procedure for Kerala SSLC Re-evaluation, Scrutiny, and they were also taking the photocopy of the Answer Sheet from9 to 15 May, 2024. If there are any changes to the Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2024, the board will give a revised mark sheet to the respective students.
Step 1: Open a web browser and visit the official website of the Kerala Board of Public Education: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Locate a section dedicated to 'Results' or 'SSLC Examination' available on the homepage.
Step 3: Within the 'Results' section, search for a link labeled 'SSLC Examination March 2024 - Revaluation Results'
Step 4: Click on the Revaluation Results link afterwhich a new window opens.
Step 5: Candidates can enter their Registration Number, a unique identification code provided by the board, and Date of Birth in the designated fields.
Step 5: Click on the submit button after entering the login details, the Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
