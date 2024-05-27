JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Likely on 7 June; How To Download Scorecards Here

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is getting ready to release the Class 10 and Class 12 final results 2024 soon. The JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 is expected to be declared on 7 June. You can download your respective results from the official website - jkbose.nic.in as soon as the link is activated. Make sure to go through the latest announcements on the website carefully to know the results date.
The exact date of the JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 is not known yet. While the official announcement is still awaited, various reports suggest that the Class 10 and Class 12 board results will be announced in June. All the latest updates are available on the website - jkbose.nic.in. Keep a close eye on the website to track the official announcements.
Candidates will be informed as soon as the result link is activated on the official website. You must keep your admit card ready before downloading the JKBOSE Classes 10 and 12 results. Candidates must enter their roll numbers carefully.
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Exams 2024: Important Updates
According to the official details, the JKBOSE Class 10 exams 2024 were held from 7 March to 3 April. The Class 12 exams were conducted from 6 March to 28 March.
Students must score at least 33 percent in each subject to qualify for the JKBOSE Classes 10 and 12 exams. Those who are unable to achieve the minimum marks must appear for the compartment exam on the scheduled dates.
Concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the board results to be declared so they can check their scores and personal details mentioned on the JKBOSE scorecards.
You can contact the board officials or the respective school authorities to know the details about the results.
JKBOSE Classes 10 and 12 Results 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the JKBOSE Classes 10 and 12 results 2024 online:
Check the official website of the board - jkbose.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link "JKBOSE 10th Result 2024" or "JKBOSE 12th Result 2024".
A login page will open on the screen and you must enter your details.
Your JKBOSE result will open on the screen.
Check the scores and personal details carefully.
Tap on the download option to save a soft copy of the result.
