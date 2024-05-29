RBSE 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results To Be Released Today

RBSE 10th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, RBSE will most likely to release the RBSE Class 10 result today, 29 May 2024 at 5 pm. After the results are declared, candidates will be able to download their marks from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and DigiLocker.

Rajasthan Board officials will announce the RBSE Class 10 result via a press conference and they will also share the toppers' list, pass percentage and other details. After the press conference, result links will be available on the RBSE website and DigiLocker for the students to check and download their scorecards.