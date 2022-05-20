NTA UGC NET 2022: Last Date to Apply, Exam Date and How to Register

The University Grants Commission, National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 application form filling process is going on for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship.

It is to be noted that the last date to apply for the NTA UGC NET 2022 is today, Friday, 20 May 2022. Candidates who are interested to apply are requested to complete the registration process within the deadline if they want to sit for the exam. The registrations are taking place online.

The official website that the candidates need to visit to register for the NTA UGC NET 2022 is ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the latest updates by the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates can apply till 5 pm on the official website. The website contains all the latest details and updates by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The registrations will take place online.