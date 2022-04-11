UGC NET 2022 Exam to Be Conducted in June by NTA, Check the Official Website
UGC NET 2022 Exam date: Exam to be conducted in June 2022 by NTA.
The University Grants Commission, UGC NET 2022 Exam for the combined cycles of December 2021 and June 2022 is scheduled to be held in the month of June 2022.
It is important to note that the UGC National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2022 Exam is expected to be held in the first or second week of June.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for conducting the examinations and it will officially announce the complete exam schedule soon.
The UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar announced the exam month officially via his Twitter handle.
It is to be noted by the candidates appearing for the UGC NET 2022 Exam that the final dates of the examination are not announced as of yet.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon notify the candidates about the exact exam dates.
Candidates interested to know more about the exam dates and other details can visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET 2022 Exam Date: Important Details
The NTA will announce the UGC NET 2022 Exam date once the schedule is completely ready.
The candidates who are interested to register for the UGC Net 2022 are requested to visit the official site - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The official website contains all the important details and updates so the candidates can take a look at it to know more about the exam.
They will also be informed about the exam date and registration via the site.
It is to be noted that once the UGC NET 2022 schedule is officially announced for the cycles of December 2021 and June 2022 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates will be able to register themselves online.
They are requested to register through the official website and to know more about the application process, candidates can go through ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET 2022 Exam: About
The UGC NET Exam is held twice every year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, University Grants Commission, UGC has decided to combine the cycles of the exam.
Now the examination will be conducted once a year due to the pandemic as per the latest update.
The UGC National Eligibility Test, UGC NET is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both in different Indian Universities and Colleges.
