UGC NET 2022: Application Process Begins On ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Last Date

UGC NET 2022: Candidates can apply on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET 2022 exam dates are not finalized yet, the application process has begun.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially begun the online registration process for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). Candidates who are interested to apply have the opportunity to register online. It is to be noted that the online application process has already formally begun on the website. Candidates can apply for the UGC-NET 2021-22 via the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It is also important to note that the online application process will go on till 20 May 2022.

Candidates can access more details about the registration process on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It contains all the important details and latest updates about the UGC-NET 2021-22.

UGC NET 2021-22: Important Details

Everybody should note that the UGC-NET is held twice every year. The exact exam dates for this year, 2022, have not been announced by the NTA.

Candidates registering for the exam should note that due to the postponement of UGC-NET December 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the June 2022 UGC-NET schedule has been delayed.

To regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the NTA has decided to merge the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles.

Candidates have time till 20 May 2022, up to 11:50 p.m. to fill out the application form and pay the fee online via the official website.

As of now, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced anything about the release date of the admit cards. Only the registrations have begun and the candidates are requested to finish the process within the deadline.

UGC NET 2021-22: How to Register Online

Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to register for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022:

  • Go to the official website of UGC-NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on the "Registration of Online Application Form for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)" option on the homepage.

  • Go to the New Registration option.

  • Tap on "Click here to Proceed" after reading the instructions.

  • Enter the required details correctly on the form and select a password.

  • Once the registration is complete, log in again with your ID and password.

  • Fill out the UGC-NET application form properly.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Save and download the form from the official website.

Published: 02 May 2022,10:11 AM IST
