NIMCET Answer Key 2022 To Be Released on 23 June, Check Details on www.nimcet.in

As per the official notification released on the NIMCET website (www.nimcet.in), candidates who have appeared for NIMCET 2022 will be able to download their question papers and answer key on 23 June 2022 from the official website.

NIMCET is a common entrance test conducted by the National Institute of Technology to admit students into the MCA (Master of Computer Application) programmes.

The NIMCET 2022 examination was held on 20 June 2022. The NIMCET 2022 exam was 2 hours long with 120 MCQs (multiple choice questions).

Candidates who qualify the NIMCET 2022 exam will be eligible to get admission into different NITs, including NIT Raipur, NIT Jamshedpur, NIT Bhopal, NIT Agartala, NIT Kurukshetra, NIT Agartala, NIT Warangal, and NIT Tiruchirappalli.