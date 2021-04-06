My Experience at Manipal Institute of Technology’s COVID Ward

I was tested on 26 March and I got a call on the morning of the 29th that I had tested positive. I was given half a day to pack up my things and move to the COVID block. There, I was asked if I had any symptoms, which I did not. I only had weakness for the first two to three days and a sore throat. The officials explained how food will be served, the timings, and where we are supposed to collect it from. Food is served in disposables and kept at pick up counters three times a day. There is also evening tea and snacks. Once we are done, we can keep the empty container outside our rooms and the staff disposes it.

Every room in the COVID ward has a single bed, a table, chair, and a cupboard. We don’t have our own washrooms and neither do we have any ACs. The toilets and bathrooms, while shared, are sanitised regularly.