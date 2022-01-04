Raipur District Court Recruitment 2022: Online Applications Invited for 67 Posts
Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website, districts.ecourts.gov.in, till 31 January 2022.
The online application process for the recruitment to various posts of stenographer, assistant, and others, has been started by the Raipur District Court.
Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies online by visiting the official website of district courts: districts.ecourts.gov.in.
Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the vacancies is 31 January 2022, till 05:00 PM.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 67 vacancies, out of which two vacancies are for the post of Stenographer (English), 10 of Stenographer (Hindi), 50 of Assistant Grade 3, and 5 of Peon.
Please find below a list of eligibility criteria, the total number of vacancies available, and the selection process of the Raipur District Court Recruitment 2022.
Raipur District Court Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
The educational qualifications for the two posts are as follows:
Stenographer (English/Hindi) and Assistant Grade 3: The applicants should hold a graduation degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 45% marks (unreserved category) and 40% for (reserved category). More details are in the notification.
Peon: Candidates should have passed Class 5, and the maximum qualification is Class 8-pass.
As for the age limit, candidates must note that the minimum age limit is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 30 years, as of 1 January 2022.
However, there may be a few age relaxation details in the recruitment process which the candidates can check on the official notification.
Raipur District Court Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Stenographer English: 2 Posts
Stenographer Hindi: 10 Posts
Assistant Grade 3: 50 Posts
Peon: 5 Posts
Raipur District Court Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Candidates will be selected for the various posts under the Raipur District Court Recruitment 2022 on the basis of a skill test.
For the stenographer post, candidates will have to type 100 words/ minutes for 5 minutes.
For Assistant Grade 3 posts, candidates will have to type 250 words within 10 minutes on the computer.
For more details on the Raipur District Court Recruitment 2022, please check the official website of the same at districts.ecourts.gov.in
