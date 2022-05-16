NIMCET 2022 Application Correction Window Open: Steps To Edit

The application correction window for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test, or NIMCET 2022, has been opened. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) closed the NIMCET 2022 application window on 9 May 2022.

The NIT opened the application correction window to let candidates make changes to the application form, if any. Candidates who had applied for NIMCET 2022 can use this opportunity to correct any mistakes on their application form on the official website at nimcet.in.

Earlier, the NIMCET 2022 application window was supposed to be closed on 4 may 2022 but the deadline was extended till 9 May 2022. The NIMCET 2022 exam will be held on 20 June 2022.

The candidates who had registered for NIMCET 2022 will be able to download the NIMCET admit card from the website on 6 June 2022.